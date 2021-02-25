25th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Fire destroys several houses in Maridi

Fire destroys several houses in Maridi

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

 

At least 3 people have sustained injuries and several houses have been burnt to ashes in a fire incident in Maridi County of Western Equatoria state.

The fire reportedly consumed more than 60 houses in Muwongo and Mboroko areas last evening.

The Executive Director of Maridi County says the inferno also destroyed 30 tons of assorted food such as legumes and flour that were stored in traditional granaries.

John Hezekiah told Eye Radio that the house of Chief James Mabruk, the Paramount Chief of Maridi was also among homes destroyed by the fire.

More than 60 families are now living under the trees because of the destruction.

Mabruk is appealing to well-wishers to provide the affected with shelter and food items.

Maridi County authorities say they are investigating the cause of the two fire incidents.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published Friday, February 19, 2021

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money 2

UNSC wants details of S.Sudan’s oil money

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

Mou Mou passes on in Juba 3

Mou Mou passes on in Juba

Published Sunday, February 21, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees 4

Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State 5

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State

Published Monday, February 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fire destroys several houses in Maridi

Published 1 min ago

Boda-boda man hacked to death in Juba

Published 17 mins ago

Nearly ten villages miss polio vaccination in N. Bahr el Ghazal

Published 1 hour ago

Coronavirus infects 125 more people

Published 3 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

Published 16 hours ago

Special court on Sherikat’s 2020 deadly incident begins

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.