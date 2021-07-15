15th July 2021
Five die in Tonj violence

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 13 hours ago

An armed cattleman at Lakatoc Cattle Camp, Tonj in the past. The area has been rocked by intercommunal violence related to cattle and revenge killings | Credit | Marcus Perkins

At least five people have been killed and 13 others wounded in the ongoing communal fighting in Warrap State, according to an official.

The killing occurred as a result of fighting between the communities of Lou Paher and Luanjang in the greater Tonj.

The clashes reportedly erupted in the Marial Lou area on Friday.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, Ring Deng, state minister of information, said the number of those killed could increase as they were still gathering details.

Among those killed, Deng stated, are: Mading Ngang Mading, Madut Deng Lual, Majak Mading Majak, Machar Malueth Geng and Barjiek Akeen Akol.

Those wounded in the fighting include Bol Ayiei Akot, Maker Koor Mawien, and Matiop Bol Angui.

The fighting in the remote areas of the state has often been fueled by cattle raiding, revenge attacks, and banditry.

On Tuesday, the United States embassy in Juba called on the government to immediately investigate and punish those involved in the clashes.

It disclosed that the violence had also resulted in the looting of food and nutrition commodities.

The U.S mission stated that the looting had left people “already facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity to even less food assistance and the potential of losing more lives”.

In February 2021, the governor of Warrap, Aleu Ayieny, vowed to crack down on criminals and restore peace in the restive state as directed by President Salva Kiir.

