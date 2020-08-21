21st August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   Five gold-miners killed in Kapoeta South

Five gold-miners killed in Kapoeta South

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 1 min ago

A local hunts for gold in Kapoeta. Gold is found in Ngauro, Namurunyang, Kauto and Napotpot villages, all dozens of kilometers outside Kapoeta town. | File photo/Gurtong

At least five people have reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen at a gold mine in Kapoeta South County of Eastern Equatoria State, the former Secretary-General of the defunct Kapoeta state has said.

Those killed have been identified as male adults.

David Eriga said unknown armed criminals stormed a mining site in the late afternoon on Tuesday and killed the local miners.

“Five people were mining in an area called Nakuwasigira and some armed criminals came and shot at them,” he confirmed. “And they [attackers] are still at large.”

Mr. Eriga added that an investigation committee has been sent to the area to gather facts.

“Up to now, we can’t reach any conclusion to identify them.”

Mining experts say Kapoeta’s increasingly gold resources are being smuggled with the active complicity of local and national governments.

In April, the US-based Enough Project noted that smuggling network, which involves international mining interests has contributed to increased militarization.

It said armed actors and corrupt networks are fueling low-intensity conflicts over land, particularly over the ownership of mining sites, and causing the militarization of gold mining in the area.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published 23 hours ago

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver 3

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS 4

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 5

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five gold-miners killed in Kapoeta South

Published 1 min ago

Central bank runs out of hard currency -Official

Published 38 mins ago

EAC Ministers adopt FY2020/2021 budget estimates

Published 58 mins ago

USAID gets new Mission Director for South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack

Published 8 hours ago

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.