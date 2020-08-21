Five gold-miners killed in Kapoeta South

At least five people have reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen at a gold mine in Kapoeta South County of Eastern Equatoria State, the former Secretary-General of the defunct Kapoeta state has said.

Those killed have been identified as male adults.

David Eriga said unknown armed criminals stormed a mining site in the late afternoon on Tuesday and killed the local miners.

“Five people were mining in an area called Nakuwasigira and some armed criminals came and shot at them,” he confirmed. “And they [attackers] are still at large.”

Mr. Eriga added that an investigation committee has been sent to the area to gather facts.

“Up to now, we can’t reach any conclusion to identify them.”



Mining experts say Kapoeta’s increasingly gold resources are being smuggled with the active complicity of local and national governments.

In April, the US-based Enough Project noted that smuggling network, which involves international mining interests has contributed to increased militarization.

It said armed actors and corrupt networks are fueling low-intensity conflicts over land, particularly over the ownership of mining sites, and causing the militarization of gold mining in the area.