Five lose lives in Morobo attack

Five civilians are reported killed in an attack by armed men in Morobo County, Central Equatoria State, on Sunday night.

The assailants attacked the area during the wee morning hours and carried out a door-to-door killing, according to MP representing Morobo County Constituency Number 13 at the TNLA, Hon. Remijo Lasu.

Hon. Lasu identifies the victims as three South Sudanese and two Congolese nationals.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Hon. Lasu called upon the CTSAM-VM, IGAD and RJMEC to investigate the incident, which he blamed on SPLA-IO forces.

“We don’t know the killers but the area is being controlled by the SPLA-IO of Dr. Riak Machar; they have three main centers in my constituencies, namely: Mugoyo, Panyume and Nyorbe,” he said on Monday.

In response to the accusation, the SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul, denied any involvement in the attack.

Col. Lam refuted allegation that the SPLA.IO forces are present in Morobo.

“That is a complete lie. We don’t have presence of forces there, and that area belongs to the forces of Thomas Cirilo,” Col. Lam stated. “It will be like a suicides being in that area.”

The National Salvation Front, one of the non-signatories to the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement, is yet to comment on the allegations.

Total Page Visits: 17 - Today Page Visits: 17