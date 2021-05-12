Five people, including police officer killed in Rumbek Central

At least five people, including a police officer, have died in a suspected cattle-related incident in Rumbek Central County of Lakes State.

The incident happened at 5:30 AM in Cuei-adukan area.

Police reports indicate that armed youth believed to be from Rumbek North County carried out the attack.

It disclosed that more than 10 people, including the former Secretary of the SPLM in the defunct Among-piny County, were wounded.

The police spokesperson in Rumbek said Mabor Mathiang is in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

“A group of armed youth believed to be from Pakam and Kuei community attacked an area called Cuei-adukan. According to reports, an unspecified number of cattle were also raided,” Captain Elijah Mabor Makuach told Eye Radio Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Mabor said additional forces have been deployed to maintain security in Cuei-adukan area.

“We are still investigating to identify the perpetrators and the number of cattle raided. After that, the process of arrest will follow.”

Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

The UN says frequent tensions and cattle raids, often claim multiple lives, among the Rup, Pakam, and Kuei communities especially by the armed youth known as ‘Gelweng.’

Captain Mabor Makuach appealed to victims of the renewed violence not to retaliate.

“To anyone who has been attacked and has lost their loved ones, do not take the law into your own hands by going to revenge,” he appealed. “Let them leave the case to the government. The government will follow the case.”

In 2019, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan organized a peace sensitization forum to prevent revenge attacks and promote peaceful co-existence among the Rup, Pakam, and Kuei communities.

The three groups signed a local peace agreement, but attacks to steal cattle have continued to blatantly violate the deal.

“The government should disarm everyone so that we can all leave in peace,” Joseph Makur, chairperson of the Among Piny Youth Union told UNMISS in 2019.

Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in Lakes State, armed youth are still in possession of firearms.

