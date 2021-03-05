Five S.Sudanese ‘killed’ in W. Kordofan camp

Five South Sudanese have reportedly been killed by unknown armed men in the Western Kordofan state of Sudan.

According to the head chief of Fulla refugee camp, the incident happened on Thursday.

Chief Kon says the armed men attacked some of the refugees during the night hour while they were asleep.

Four other people were injured in the attack.

Those reportedly killed are 25-year-old Bol Dhieu, 30-year-old Ajom Ring, 35-year-old Koul Luak and Chan Ayuak, whose age has not been determined.

Chief Kon told Eye Radio today that the motive behind the killing of the refugees is not clear.

Among those admitted with gunshot wounds at Fulla Civil Hospital are Dhel Lual, Adau Duang, Machang Deng and 45-year-old Kuat Aru.

Chief Kon Chan called on the Sudanese authorities to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack on the Fulla refugee camp.

