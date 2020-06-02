2nd June 2020
Flooding renders thousands homeless in Bor

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

A picture of disheartened flood victim in Bor on Monday, 1 June 2020 | Credit | Facebook

Flash floods in Bor town have submerged nearly 2,000 households in Jonglei State, a civil society group there has said.

On Sunday night alone, heavy downpour and floods left more than 8,000 people homeless, says Jonglei Civil Society Network – which carried out an assessment of the area on Monday.

“The situation in Bor here is very bad, people are displaced from their houses by the flooding,” said David Garang, chairperson.

He told Eye Radio that the catastrophe continues with no intervention from the government or humanitarian organizations.

He expressed concerns over the condition of those displaced by the floods.

Garang said the displaced are now exposed to contracting the coronavirus and other waterborne diseases.

However, officials in Jonglei state’s capital, Bor, are encouraging residents to dig water passages in preparations for more flash floods that are expected to hit the town in the coming days.

The warning comes after the heavy rains and news of the overflow of the Nile River and Lake Victoria in Uganda.

Bor Municipality urges residents to join hands in building water passages in their areas.

Last year, Jonglei state was among areas that were hard-hit by flash floods.

