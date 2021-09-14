14th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Floods devastate parts of Jonglei, Unity and Lakes

Floods devastate parts of Jonglei, Unity and Lakes

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

File: People use canoes to cross from one village to another as low-lying areas have been submerged/Courtesy photo.

Authorities in Jonglei, Unity and Lakes say flooding has caused a humanitarian crisis in some parts of the states.

According to local officials, thousands of people have been displaced to higher grounds in Jonglei, Unity, and Upper Nile states.

In Bentiu, more than 8,000 IDPs from the neighboring counties are in urgent need of assistance, especially food, medicines, and clean drinking water.

“We have now gone for one month helping them with food items at the state level and we are waiting for support from partners and the national government because it is now beyond our capacity,” said Gabriel Kuon, informaion minister in Unity State.

In Rumbek East of Lakes State, over 300 households are reportedly submerged in flood waters.

Poth Majak, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry spoke to Eye Radio on Monday.

“Floods here are actually severe in most of the counties of Lakes State, particularly in Rumbek East. In some parts, a number of people have been displaced and villages destroyed,” Poth said.

“It is also threatening some areas in Rumbek North, especially the payams of Alou, Malueth and Meen; and payams of Rumbek North, including Madol and Miriang.”

Every year, South Sudan experiences torrential rains and seasonal flooding, including disaster displacements.

According to IGAD Climate Prediction, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and central parts of South Sudan till mid of September.

The UN refugee agency says an estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May, with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik 1

Kiir office defends appointment of Mayiik

Published Friday, September 10, 2021

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver 2

Kiir describes as “Shameful” the failure of SPLM to deliver

Published Thursday, September 9, 2021

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter 3

Mundri man to be tried for incest with teenage daughter

Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 4

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

Tambura Monday attack death toll rises to 24 5

Tambura Monday attack death toll rises to 24

Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Leaders urged to create enabling environment for citizens

Published 1 hour ago

Activist resigns from R-JMEC as a civil society representative

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published 2 hours ago

Floods devastate parts of Jonglei, Unity and Lakes

Published 4 hours ago

Police arrest man accused of stabbing his sister to death

Published 21 hours ago

First batch of U.S. coronavirus vaccines to arrive Tuesday

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.