Floods devastate parts of Jonglei, Unity and Lakes

According to local officials, thousands of people have been displaced to higher grounds in Jonglei, Unity, and Upper Nile states.

In Bentiu, more than 8,000 IDPs from the neighboring counties are in urgent need of assistance, especially food, medicines, and clean drinking water.

“We have now gone for one month helping them with food items at the state level and we are waiting for support from partners and the national government because it is now beyond our capacity,” said Gabriel Kuon, informaion minister in Unity State.

In Rumbek East of Lakes State, over 300 households are reportedly submerged in flood waters.

Poth Majak, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry spoke to Eye Radio on Monday.

“Floods here are actually severe in most of the counties of Lakes State, particularly in Rumbek East. In some parts, a number of people have been displaced and villages destroyed,” Poth said.

“It is also threatening some areas in Rumbek North, especially the payams of Alou, Malueth and Meen; and payams of Rumbek North, including Madol and Miriang.”

Every year, South Sudan experiences torrential rains and seasonal flooding, including disaster displacements.

According to IGAD Climate Prediction, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and central parts of South Sudan till mid of September.

The UN refugee agency says an estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May, with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.