Floods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei state

Authorities in Jonglei State say nearly 20,000 people have been displaced by flashfloods in Bor, Twic East, and Duk Counties.

According to the Secretary-General of Jonglei state, the estimated 20,000 people were displaced when heavy downpours submerged their houses, leaving them in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Mr. Mabior Atem warns of more floods following heavy rains and the rising water levels of the Nile River.

“In Bor town alone humanitarian coordination officer puts the number to be 10,000, in Duk the number is also close to that of Bor, so a big displacement has taken place,” Mabior told Eye Radio on Friday.

“As the state, we are trying our best to reassure the population, we are reassuring them to also stay calm, that the government will do something to resue their lives.”

Mabior also urged humanitarian agencies to support the needy with medicines, shelter, and non-food items.

“We are also appealing to NGOs and humanitarian agencies that have the mandate to provide shelters to those who have been displaced from their homes.”

“You know things like medicines are the assistances we are anticipating to be coming in from any source-be it from the government, or be it from humanitarian partners,” Mabior added.

Last year, Jonglei state was among areas hit hard by flash floods following heavy rains.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

Total Page Visits: 35 - Today Page Visits: 35