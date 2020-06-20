20th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Floods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei stateUS ambassador calls for speedy reconstitution of parliamentWorld Refugee Day: End conflict that drives ‘appalling’ displacementsS.Sudan confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deathsUSAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   Floods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei state

Floods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei state

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 3 mins ago

Bor residents wade in flood water near South Sudan Hotel in 2019- Photo by Achiek Jok

Authorities in Jonglei State say nearly 20,000 people have been displaced by flashfloods in Bor, Twic East, and Duk Counties.

According to the Secretary-General of Jonglei state, the estimated 20,000 people were displaced when heavy downpours submerged their houses, leaving them in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Mr. Mabior Atem warns of more floods following heavy rains and the rising water levels of the Nile River.

“In Bor town alone humanitarian coordination officer puts the number to be 10,000, in Duk the number is also close to that of Bor, so a big displacement has taken place,” Mabior told Eye Radio on Friday.

“As the state, we are trying our best to reassure the population, we are reassuring them to also stay calm, that the government will do something to resue their lives.”

Mabior also urged humanitarian agencies to support the needy with medicines, shelter, and non-food items.

“We are also appealing to NGOs and humanitarian agencies that have the mandate to provide shelters to those who have been displaced from their homes.”

“You know things like medicines are the assistances we are anticipating to be coming in from any source-be it from the government, or be it from humanitarian partners,” Mabior added.

Last year, Jonglei state was among areas hit hard by flash floods following heavy rains.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

Total Page Visits: 35 - Today Page Visits: 35

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 2

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 3

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 4

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’ 5

S. Sudan protests arms embargo, claims ‘can’t arm police’

Published Sunday, June 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Floods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei state

Published 3 mins ago

US ambassador calls for speedy reconstitution of parliament

Published 1 hour ago

World Refugee Day: End conflict that drives ‘appalling’ displacements

Published 3 hours ago

S.Sudan confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Published 6 hours ago

USAID donates $4.5m to fight COVID-19 in S.Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

6 passengers mysteriously killed in Kapoeta ambush

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.