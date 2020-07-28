Food insecurity to reportedly worsen in weeks

Acute food insecurity is likely to worsen in parts of South Sudan in the coming weeks due to rising food prices and limited food supplies at the peak of the annual lean season in July and August, a new humanitarian situation report has shown.

According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, food insecurity will be most severe in Jonglei, Lakes, Upper Nile, and Warrap states.

It revealed that the continuing inter-communal conflict and floods are likely to disrupt livelihoods and drive displacement.

The renewed inter-communal violence in Jonglei is said to have killed hundreds of casualties, displaced at least 60,000 civilians, and prompted the suspension of humanitarian activities in affected areas since early June.

A report by the relief actors also notes that armed clashes in Tambura town displaced more than 5,400 people in June, and localized insecurity displaced nearly 1,400 people in Central Equatoria the same month.

Similarly, fighting between government forces and opposition elements in Lirya County has reportedly displaced 1,000 people and destroyed several homes early this month.

A crisis fact sheet published by the USAID over the weekend stated the increasing inter-communal violence also endanger relief workers across South Sudan.

The document noted that between April and June, the UN recorded an approximately 20 percent increase in the number of reported humanitarian access incidents compared to the same period in 2019.

It added that relief actors reported several ambushes of vehicles transporting humanitarian supplies in early July, as well as instances in which bureaucratic impediments limited the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The UN reported nearly 40 looting incidents to date in 2020 compared to just 14 total incidents in 2019.

On floods, the crisis fact sheet said heavy rains and associated flooding have also continued to displace and destroy thousands of houses in Jonglei and Unity states.

It notes that many households will be extremely vulnerable to disruptions in access to markets, food assistance, and other food and income sources due to low food availability, high food prices, and limited livelihoods or coping options.

Meanwhile, a report by the WFP states that the inter-communal violence and coronavirus-related movement restrictions continue to negatively impact the flow of goods within South Sudan and from neighboring countries.

It also said major roads across the country are now impassable for large trucks, adversely impacting the delivery of food commodities from source markets and resulting in increased transport costs.

Insecurity continues to escalate in South Sudan despite calls by the UN to limit hostilities globally during the coronavirus pandemic.

UN says between late June and mid-July, armed attacks resulted in the deaths of three relief workers, bringing the total number of aid workers killed in South Sudan since 2013 to 122.

The United States and UN officials have called on the government of South Sudan to quell the violence and provide greater protection to humanitarian workers in the country.