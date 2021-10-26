26th October 2021
Forces deployed along Juba-Mundiri road to maintain security

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 8 hours ago

A section of Juba-Mundri road.

Authorities in Mundiri West County, Western Equatoria State have deployed forces along Juba-Mundiri road to maintain security and safety of travels.

This comes after bandits attacked a passenger vehicle carrying seven passengers last evening.

The Noah Hiace was traveling from Juba to Mundiri when it came under attack.

Officials say the armed gang of four men robbed the travelers of their valuables – including cash, smartphones and other electronics – before forcing them to flee.

They say similar attacks along the road were recorded earlier.

To prevent recurrence of the banditry cases, the police commissioner in Mundri West, Maj.-Gen. Isaac Abdu, told Eye Radio that the forces will be conducting their patrolling up to Central Equatoria border.

“In Mundari West, we have deployed our force, who will be patrolling the road from now onward. We have one station in Jambo, another one in Buwagi, and there is another station in Lui,” Mundri West Police commissioner said.

“My message is that travelers should continue travelling. There is patrolling going on even though we have vehicles which are moving in and out, because there is a security escort.”

26th October 2021

