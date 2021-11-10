10th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  World News   |   Foreign envoys eye ‘small window’ to end Ethiopia war

Foreign envoys eye ‘small window’ to end Ethiopia war

Author: AFP | Published: 8 hours ago

The government in Addis Ababa says the rebels are greatly exaggerating their gains | Credit | AFP/Eduardo Soteras

Foreign envoys scrambled on Tuesday to end Ethiopia’s year-long war, hoping an African Union-led push can bring about a cessation of hostilities before a feared rebel march on the capital.

Jeffrey Feltman, US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, returned to Ethiopia for a late-night meeting with his AU counterpart, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the State Department said.

“We believe there is a small window of opening to work with {Obasanjo},” spokesman Ned Price told reporters Monday.

Last week Feltman met top Ethiopian officials before travelling to Kenya to see President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been closely involved in regional mediation efforts.

“We have engaged with the TPLF as well,” Price said, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group.

“We are engaging with the parties to try and put them on a path to a cessation of hostilities.”

The UN has also tried to rally support for Obasanjo’s initiative to end a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced around two million, and inflicted atrocities and starvation on civilians.

On Tuesday UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths called for peace following a visit to Tigray’s regional capital Mekele on Sunday during which he met with TPLF leaders.

“I implore all parties to heed the UN Secretary-General’s appeal to immediately end hostilities without preconditions, and reiterate the [UN’s] full support” for Obasanjo’s efforts, he said.

Briefing the AU’s 15-member security body on Monday, Obasanjo expressed optimism progress was in the offing.

“All these leaders here in Addis Ababa and in the north agree individually that the differences opposing them are political and require political solution through dialogue,” he said in a copy of his statement seen by AFP.

“This, therefore, constitutes a window of opportunity that we can collectively tap.”

‘Rebels greatly exaggerating’

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, the former regional ruling party which dominated national politics before Abiy took over in 2018.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, promised a swift victory, but by June the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray.

The government says the rebels are greatly exaggerating their gains.

Nevertheless, a number of countries have urged their citizens to leave Ethiopia while commercial flights are still available.

The US embassy has ordered the departure of non-essential staff, while the UN has suspended non-essential missions to Addis Ababa.

Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill 2

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report 3

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report

Published Thursday, November 4, 2021

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir 4

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak 5

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Senior SPLM member rejects state assembly appointment on SPLM-IO ticket

Published 3 hours ago

Judiciary urged to speed up court backlog in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published 8 hours ago

Foreign envoys eye ‘small window’ to end Ethiopia war

Published 8 hours ago

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Warrap banishes local reporter working for UN radio

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.