3rd April 2021
Forgive each other, cleric tells people of Upper Nile

Forgive each other, cleric tells people of Upper Nile

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Most Rev.Dr. Stephen Nyodho after sanctified by Archbishop Paulino Lukudu in Malakal on Sunday July 28, 2019. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Malakal has appealed to the people of Upper Nile to overcome their differences by forgiving and reconciling during the Easter festivities.

Bishop Stephen Nyidho Ador says forgiveness is a key message for the communities during Easter.

“It is a beautiful time for us to understand the meaning of the resurrection, we need to resurrect from the division, from the hatred, from tribalism so that we rise as sons and daughters of one father, as sons and daughters of one country,” Bishop Stephen Ador told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We need to work for peace, to work for reconciliation and to work for forgiveness.”

The appeal comes in the wake of last week’s killings in Malakal town.

According to eyewitnesses, armed individuals shot at people who had turned up for the reception of the new state governor, Budhok Ayang late last month.

Since last year, there have been reports of what clerics termed as “targeted killings” in the Upper Nile town.

These include the killing of two prominent figures, including an army general in November 2020, and a public prosecutor last July by armed assailants in Malakal town.

Ten traditional chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Malakal, were also severely beaten by criminals in the town in October last year.

