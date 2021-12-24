Forgive, reconcile this Christmas and New Year – Bishop Arama

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has called on citizens to forgive one another and reconcile during this Christmas and the New Year festivities.



Archbishop Justin Badi Arama made the call in a written Christmas message shared by his office this afternoon.

South Sudan is emerging from a prolonged civil conflict that has displaced about 40 per cent of the population internally and into neighboring countries.

This year, floods and desert locusts have further worsened living conditions for millions of South Sudanese.

Inter-communal violence in some states has also killed hundreds.

The Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan sent his Christmas message this afternoon in Juba.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Arama called for unity among citizens during Christmas festivities.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. May our thanks to God be expressed in our love and forgiveness for one another,” Bishop Arama said.

He also urged all South Sudanese to pray for God’s guidance and blessings.

“My dear fellow citizens of South Sudan. May you all experience the joy, and peace of the newborn child Jesus Christ as we celebrate Him as God’s gift of love to the world.”

“May the joy of Christmas empower us to move from darkness to light, from violence to peace, and from bitterness to betterness with love towards ourselves, our neighbors and our beloved country, South Sudan.

“Glory to God in the highest and peace on earth to those with whom God is blessed, wishing you all Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year of 2022.”

