Former Bright Stars coach to lead U-12 to Korea

Coach Bilal Felix will take charge of the U-12 team that will take part in a junior tournament in South Korea later this year.

Early this month, the President of South Sudan Football Association confirmed that the young Starlets have been invited to take part in a tournament which will also attract teams from other countries in South Korea.

Bilal Felix, former coach of the national senior team [Bright Stars], said he was informed of the decisions to manage the U-12 team which he will start soon.

“Yes I was told about the Job and now we have to start working how to work on the team for better results,” Bilal told Eye Radio.

He further though the date for the tournament hasn’t been communicated he will continue to work with the young starlet not only for this tournament but to improve their skills.

“We are still waiting for the official communication from the organizers, but that should not stop me from working with the boys because we are not only looking at this tournament alone,” Bilal added.

On his part, SSFA President said all this has been made possible because of the partnership that they have with South Korea.

“We shall make sure we prepare the team well enough so that they are strong contenders for the title,” added Amin.

In 2017 the South Sudan the national U-12 team traveled to South Korea and played games in Yeonddeok and North Gyeongsang-do.

During the visit the team also met President Moon Jae-in.

Bilal is also coach for South Sudan under-17 team.