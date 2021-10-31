Former Speaker Bol Chan passes away

Joseph Bol Chan died yesterday at the age 72.

He was seeking medical treatment after a referral from Juba.

According to a family member, Johnny Saverio stated that the former speaker died of a heart-attack.

“Right Honorable Joseph Bol Chan, former Speaker of Council of States passed on yesterday in Khartoum, the Sudanese Capital,” Johnny confirmed to Eye Radio on Sunday.

“He was sick from Wednesday, he was in the hospital intensive care unit. Yesterday, he had heart-attack and then he couldn’t make it. At around 4:30 God called him and he went to meet his Lord.

“We, as a family, are deeply sorry for that death. It is a great loss to the family and also a great loss to the people of Upper Nile and the people of South Sudan.”

The late Bol Chan was born 1949 in Lol village in Fashoda County, Upper Nile state.

He started his primary and secondary education in Upper Nile state.

The late is a university graduate in Hungary in Europe.

After completing his studies, he worked as a journalist and reporter for English newspapers in Malakal.

The late was a journalist and editor-in-chief of the English-speaking Al Mirror newspaper.

He held several government positions in Sudan, including deputy Governor of Upper Nile State before independence of South Sudan.

Bol Chan served as minister in a number of states in Sudan.

He also worked in the government of the late Jamafar Nimeiri in the regional government in southern Sudan.

After the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, he became a Member of Parliament.

Later, following the independence of South Sudan and the formation of the Council of States, he became the first speaker.

The late left behind a wife and nine sons, daughters and grandchildren.

According to the family, there were arrangements with the government to transfer the body to Juba from Khartoum.

But due to floods in his home village Lol, the deceased will be buried in Malakal town, Upper Nile on Thursday.

The late was described as a friend to everybody and a humble person.