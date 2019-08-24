24th August 2019
Former Speaker in Maiwut decry his removal

Author: Juan Evelyn | Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. Chuol Dep Kier, the former speaker of Maiwut State Legislative Assembly - File Photo

The former Speaker of Maiwut State Legislative Assembly is accusing the governor of Maiwut of influencing the deputy speaker to illegally dismiss him.

Chuol Dep Kier was impeached on Wednesday y after he was reprimanded for allegedly removing and appointing MPs without consulting his deputy.

A statement from the state assembly seen by Eye Radio attributed Mr. Dep’s actions as being divisive and unlawful.

A new speaker, Honorable Chol Bol Wur was elected to replace him.

According to the statement, the former speaker was also accused of defamation against female MPs in Maiwut state.

In response to these allegations, Chuol Dep told Eye Radio that his dismissal was the work of the state governor, Bol Ruach Rom.

He said he was not served with an official letter of complaints regarding the allegations.

“The deputy speaker from the influence of the governor, the governor informed the deputy speaker to declare that the removal of the speaker once he officially opens the parliament,” the former speaker said.

“There was no motion that was given to us and when they did it, there was no document given to me, it is something like revolution or coup,” Dep added.

Maiwut state Governor, Bol Ruach is yet to comment on this matter.

24th August 2019

