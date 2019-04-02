2nd April 2019
Four charges including treason labeled against Gen. Buay

Published: 2 mins ago

Major-General Stephen Buay speaks to soldiers in an unidentified location in South Sudan | File photo

Four charges including treason have been brought against major general Stephen Buay during a court martial today.

General Stephen was captured by Special Forces commanded by Gen. Mathew Puljang in Mayom, in May last year.

He was the commander of 5th Infantry Division based in Wau.

After the defense team requested the judicial panel to be reconstituted – President Salva Kiir, the commander in chief of the armed forces – agreed to change the judges last week.

The first session was held today presided over by the president of general court martial major general Thiik Achiek.

“The charges that were read against him were four charges. Charge number one is treason against the state,” Major Gen. Lul Ruai, the SSPD spokesperson read.

The others include offenses during operations, disobedience of lawful orders and violation of standing orders according articles 61, 67, and 69 of the SPLA act 2009 respectively.

Gen. Lul described the encounter in the courtroom as a very high spirited fight especially by Buay’s defense team.

“It is a very interesting legal battle that we are not used to,” he said.

Major general Lul Ruai said the next session will be a close hearing.

