Four children killed by mine explosion at fire place in Yirol

At least four children have been killed and nine others injured in an explosion in Yirol County of Lakes state, an official has said.

The victims aged between seven and fifteen died on the spot when the explosive ordnance blasted on Thursday.

According to the former Secretary-General of the defunct Eastern Lakes State, the children had gathered around a fire during a cultural initiation ceremony.

“On 26th November in the morning, the children woke up and gathered around the fire because it was cold, the motor shell was in the area but unnoticed and it exploded,” Mayor Deng told Eye Radio.

The victims have been identified as Malek Makur Manyany, Adigong Maker Athieu, Lath Mayar Achol, and Machiek Dual.

“[The] injured are admitted in the hospital,” Mr. Deng added.

The children had gathered for a traditional initiation process where children of ages 13, 14 and 15 are elevated to “manhood” -especially in Yirol County.

“We have here in the community as part of the tradition, in the month of November, December and January. The children meet for traditional gathering,” Deng stated.

According to South Sudan’s National Mine Action Authority, South Sudan has until July 2026 to complete the clearance of all anti-personnel minefields in the country.

Mr. Deng advises people to keep away from strange objects to prevent further incidents.

“They should report to the government immediately to ascertain what it is, they should not play with such metal it is very dangerous,” he stressed.

Incidents of explosions are commonly reported despite efforts to clear minefields.

Two weeks ago, two children died from a mine explosion while grazing their goats in the Wonglori area of Jondoru, west of Juba.

An investigation conducted by the United Nations Mine Action Service, UNMAS “found that the ordnance exploded when they were hitting it with a stone.”

According to the organization, South Sudan remains contaminated with landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

It notes that more than 5,000 South Sudanese, including 249 children have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordinance since 2004.

In 2019, UNMAS demolished its one-millionth explosive items in the world’s youngest nation.

Over the years, UNMAS reported destroying 1,048,000 items of explosive devices and more than 5.2 million bullets, including 39,726 mines, 74,106 cluster munitions, and 934,612 other items of unexploded ordnance (UXO), to make safe: 1,561 water points, 291 schools, and 269 health clinics.

It also cleared 4,232 km of road, enabling UN and humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving aid, as well as supporting functioning markets and sustainable development.

The destruction of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education, it said, ensured that 5,307,841 people, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and host communities, can recognize and report explosive hazards.

UNMAS expects to clear these known areas within the next three to five years.

In the meantime, UNMAS advises the public: “If anything looks like a bomb, if they suspect it – unless they absolutely know something is safe – don’t touch it. And if anybody sees something that they consider suspicious, they need to call our hotline, which is 0920001055.”

