Four die in separate fire outbreaks in Aweil East

Four people have died in a separate fire incident in two villages of Awiel East State, the Red Cross has said.

This is separate from the firestorm that left 36 people dead in the neighboring Lol State on Sunday night.

According to the Aweil Branch Director of South Sudan Red Cross Society, the same inferno that started in Korok East extended to Aweil East on Monday morning.

Peter Kuot Dut told Eye Radio that four people have been confirmed dead and about twenty households have been destroyed in the blaze.

He said the incident happened in the villages of Mayom Akuot and Mang’ar Akwech which are adjacent to Lol state.

“The one of Aweil East is the same disaster that has extended to Aweil East in parts of Mayom Akout and Mangar Akwech. So it has also destroyed houses there. At least four people are confirmed dead and around 20 households destroyed.”

Peter Kuot told Eye Radio that the fire has left many homeless with many now taking shelter under trees.

Peter Kuot said the victims of the firestorm are in dire need of food, water and shelter.