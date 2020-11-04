Four drown in Bor

At least four people have drowned in Bor town as the water levels continue to rise in Jonglei State.

According to the state Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, the four died while trying to cross over to higher grounds at the weekend.

“Four people drowned in Bor town – three children below the age of 16 and one elderly woman,” Garang Ajak, director, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

In October, the government warned of more flooding in lowland areas due to the rising levels of the Nile River waters.

The river has been overflowing into residential areas in Juba, Bor and other towns along the river.

Deng said they are witnessing unprecedented levels of water that has completely devastated the state capital, Bor.

Rescuing those stuck in the flood waters, he stressed, has been one of their greatest challenges.

“Nevertheless, the government of Jonglei state, the humanitarian partners and UNMISS are doing their part, to see into it that at least the remaining part of the town is protected,” Deng added.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, an estimated 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the Nile River since July, with over 360,000 people displaced.

Rising water levels in Lake Victoria has also caused flooding, destroyed infrastructure, farmland and crops across Uganda and Kenya.

