1st July 2020
Four killed in Pakeer raid

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Child abduction and cattle raiding are some of the causes of conflict among greater Jonglei communities | Credit | Mandala Projects

At least four people have reportedly been killed after alleged criminals launched an attack on a cattle camp at Pakeer Payam in Twic East, Jonglei State.

The incident, which took place on Monday, also left one person injured, according to the Pakeer Chief Administrator.

Nyuop Peter said the attackers believed to be from the neighboring community raided more than 1,000 cattle at Patiou area that evening.

We lost four people and one person wounded,” Chief Nyuop confirmed to Eye Radio via telephone from Maar.

“Over 1000 herds of cattle have been raided by these suspected criminals.”

Most parts of Greater Jonglei State have continued to experience communal and tribal violence, mainly because of cattle raiding, child abduction, and grazing land.

