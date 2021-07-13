Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Four construction workers have died on Tuesday while climbing a tower at the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation station in Juba.

According to officials, the Kernmantle rope reportedly broke when the workers fixed SSBC’s new antenna.

“Early in the morning they were up doing the fixing and connection of the mast as they have been doing every morning,” said James Magok, SSBC Managing Director. “Unfortunately, the machine that pulls them up was a bit overloaded, and all 5 of them fell down.”

Among the dead are two South Sudanese and two Chinese. One other worker is said to be in a critical condition.

“This is not neglect. Such [accidents] happens at [any] construction side all over the world,” Mr. Magok asserted.