Francis Amin gets appointed to 2021 CHAN organizing committee

The President of South Sudan Football Association has been appointed to the organizing committee of the 2021 CHAN in Cameroon.

Francis Amin Michael sits on the committee as a member, which is headed up by Daniel Alexander Jordan from South Africa.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the official list of committees charged with the tournament meant for home grown players.

South Sudan failed to qualify for the tournament after they were eliminated by Burundi at the qualifying stage in 2019.

The Bright Stars lost both legs against their East African counterparts, losing 2-0 in Bujumbura and 2-1in Kampala where they hosted their home game.

Meanwhile, Victor Lawrence Lual joins Francis Amin Michael on the list of those summoned by the Continental body.

Lual is in the coordination team as an assistant general coordinator and will be based in Douala coordinating group be games at the Tournament.

He is currently in Tanzania coordinating at the upcoming U-20 Zonal AFCON qualifiers where South Sudan U-20 is taking part.

The Africa Nations Championship kicks off on 16 January to 7 February 2021.

