Francis Amin in Cairo for tomorrow’s CAF awards

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 12 hours ago

SFA president, Francis Amin - June 15, 2017/Photo/Elshiek Chol/Eye Radio.

The president of South Sudan football Association is in Cairo for the 2019 CAF African player of the year awards slotted for 7 January 2020.

Francis Amin who also doubles as CECAFA 1st vice president will represent SSFA at The 28th edition of the CAF’s annual football awards which will take place on January 7 at Citadel Azure in Hurghada, according to CAF officials.

Two-time award winner Mohamed Salah will be fighting to win a third African player of the year award but has to beat off competition from club team mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Algerian, Riyad Mahrez.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and their club tops the English premier league table in the ongoing season.

Sadio Mane also guided Liverpool to the 2019 Africa nation cup finals losing 1-0 to Riyad Mahrez’ Algeria.

On his part Riyad Mahrez, guided Algeria to the 2019 Africa nation cup title and also won the English treble with English club Manchester City.

Also in attendance will be former international players such as Brazilian Cafu, Argentian Juan Sebastián Verón, French Youri Djorkaeff, Portuguese Nuno Gomes, Saudi Sami al-Jaber, Japanese Nakata, Ivorian Didier Drogba, Ivorian Yaya Toure, Angolan Flavio, Cameroonian Roger Milla, Senegalese El Hadji Diouf, Ghanaian Abedi Pele, Zambian Kalusha Bwalya and Nigerians Daniel Amokachi and Nwankwo Kanu.

