29th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 mins ago

A cloud of dark smoke shhot up after the explosion/Courtesy photo

Two men have sustained serious injuries after a fuel truck exploded at Suk-mamur, about three hundred meters behind the national security headquarters—blue house Thursday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a man was trying to wield the tank when fuel vapor ignited, causing the explosion.

The unidentified wielder is said to have sustained serious burns while a nearby shopkeeper suffered a cut on the head.

The artillery-like explosion shook the entire neighborhood, causing a brief stampede.

Locals in the area say the windscreens of cars parked at the trading center were broken as a result of the vibration.

A businesswoman in Suk-mamur who only prefers to be identified as Hellen narrated to Eye Radio how it happened.

The injured have been rushed to Giada Military Hospital.

An Eye Radio journalist who visited the scene described it as a garage that appeared to be a scrapyard.

There were no signs of firefighters, but police later arrived to find no active fire but a murmuring crowd.

Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala 2

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala

Published Friday, April 23, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 3

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares 4

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares

Published Saturday, April 24, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 5

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Published 4 mins ago

Twenty-three teams to compete in S.Sudan Cup

Published 47 mins ago

Gov’t blames failure to graduate peace soldiers on arms embargo

Published 4 hours ago

Peace soldiers to leave training center over failure to graduate them

Published 10 hours ago

Lobong condemns attack on aid workers

Published 10 hours ago

U.S demands arrest of those who attacked aid workers in JamJang

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.