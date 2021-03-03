Full list: Eastern Equatoria state revitalized government

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Eastern Equatoria state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.

Among the appointees are 17 State Ministers, 5 Advisors to governor Louis Lobong Lojore, and 8 County Commissioners.

The President further appointed 30 officials of the States’ Independent Commissions.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

Here is the list of appointees for Eastern Equatoria state government:

State Ministers

Abadalla Albert Oting Ofuha – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SSOA Peter Lokeng Lotole – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-ITGoNU Marko Lokidor Lochapio – Minister of Peace Building – SPLM-IO Joseph Opio Wilson – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – Umbrella-OPP Pastor Patrick Oting Cyprian – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-ITGoNU Stela Iromo Vitale – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-ITGoNU Peter Lokuju Lotimoi –Minister of finance planning and investment – SPLM-ITGoNU Ruth Mario Vuga – Minister of Trade and Industry – SPLM-ITGoNU Placid Komakech – Minister Agriculture, Investment and Forestry – SPLM-IO Angela William Geri – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SSOA Morris Merisia Kaunda – Minister of Cooperative and Rural Development – SPLM-ITGoNU Luka Charles Jan karlo – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utility – SPLM-IO Gildo Abala Remi – Minister of Road and Bridges –SPLM-IO Ages Florence Odwar – Minister Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – National Agenda-ITGoNU Patrick Lodinga –Minister of Health – SPLM-ITGoNU Lopeyok Sami Aperegole – Minister of General Education and Instruction – SPLM-IO Jennifer Mongorika – Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU

County Commissioners

Andrew Philipson –Commissioner of Torit County – National Alliance-OPP Otto David Rabson- Commissioner of Magwi County – SPLM-ITGoNU Ukach Mangisto Ageri Waro- Commissioner of Lafon County– SPLM-ITGoNU Lokolong Jospeh Jersio – Commissioner of Ikwotos County – SPLM-IO Emmanuel Lolimo Ipone – Commissioner of Kapoeta North County – SPLM-ITGoNU Angelo Lominite Lotabomoi- Commissioner of Kapoeta South County – SSOA Abdullah Angelo Lokeno- Commissioner of Kapoeta East County – SPLM-IO Akelio Mbuya Peter Anyanga- Commissioner of Budi County – SPLM-ITGoNU

Advisors

Mathew Tombe Nehemiah –Advisor on Peace and Security – SSOA German Charles Ojok – Advisor on Economic Affairs -SPLM-ITGONU Siama Nartisio Malong – Advisor on Legal Affairs – National Agenda-ITGoNU Dr. Ciricio Louis Oromo –Advisor on Human Rights – SPLM-IO Abdallah Capelo Ameri – Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare – SPLM-ITGoNU

Independent Commissions

Anti-corruption Commission

Charles Aladin Omong – Chairperson anti-corruption commission – SSOA Peter Lokale Logieh – Deputy Chairperson anti-corruption commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Omong John Okumu – Member anti-corruption commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Ages Natabu John – Member anti-corruption commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Nora Namonge Lokena – Member anti-corruption commission – SPLM-IO

Employees Justice Chamber

Grace Keji Jacob – Chairperson Employees Justice Chamber – National Agenda-ITGoNU Marko Lochore Lomache – Deputy Chairperson Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-IO Abdallah Babud Palio Lowie – Member Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Burus Ragaciano Oromo – Member Employees Justice Chamber – SPLM-ITGoNU Adehin Joseph Kamilo – Member Employees Justice Chamber – SSOA

HIV/AIDs Commission

Peter Lokale Nakimogole – Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-IO Clement Otto – Deputy Chairperson of HIV/AIDs Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Emmanuel Loutuk – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Bibiano Candido – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Gisma Lolik Adam – Member, HIV/AIDs Commission – SSOA

Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

Augustin Kanya Albert Okumu –Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-IO Florence Akello John – Deputy Chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU John Kenyi Geri – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – National Agenda-TGoNU Lomana Lorot – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Iru Igofa Iru – Member, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission – SSOA

Human Rights Commission

Betty Aya Obong – Chairperson of Human Right Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Primo Hart Clestino – Deputy Chairperson of Human Right Commission – SSOA Emmanuel Justin Yanga – Member, Human Right Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Antony Gore – Member, Human Right Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Imoya Teddy Lopodo – Member, Human Right Commission- SPLM-IO

Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission

Joseph Kabaka Atoyol – Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU Mathew Ujok Kidi – Deputy Chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-IO Onek Peter Alber – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – National Agenda-ITGoNU Peter Lobei Todo – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SPLM-ITGoNU John Lokarare Barnaba – Member, Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission – SSOA

