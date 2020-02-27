Fury as 239 Chinese arrive in Nairobi

The landing in Kenya of a plane carrying over 200 Chinese nationals from the coronavirus-hit country has angered members of the public.

The 239 passengers, who arrived in Nairobi aboard a China Southern flight on Wednesday, were reportedly cleared of coronavirus and advised to self-quarantine.

“All 239 passengers were screened onboard, cleared and advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

A video of airplane landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was shared on social media sparking outrage among some Kenyans, who questioned the government’s efforts in protecting its citizen from the deadly virus.

This country can drive you bonkers!!The ineptitude of the Kenyan Government regarding the #coronaviruskenya is ridiculous.

And what on earth is self quarantine?What is this insatiable financial drive that blinds us from protecting the lives and health of Kenyans! pic.twitter.com/AujNy3w5Tl — Joanne Kobuthi-Kuria (@joannekuria) February 27, 2020

GoK is not able to contain locusts, how will they be able to fight Corona? Our students are still in China whereas 239 Chinese were allowed to land in Kenya. If we will announce a single Corona virus case,no flights will be allowed from JKIA to other Countries. #coronaviruskenya — ON🇰🇪 (@ItsMoruri) February 27, 2020

We are toying with a ticking bomb , those in @MOH_Kenya should be charge with treason for their doings .

Self quarantine ni nyinyi.

A disaster in waiting . #coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/7n86EY3sHj — Kipkazi The Chief 🇰🇪 (@kipkazi_koech) February 27, 2020

Kenyans should demand the resignation of The cabinet Secretary for health, before we all die of corona virus , she is the most incompetent & disgraceful person ever to serve in government at any level#coronaviruskenya 📷 courtesy pic.twitter.com/AlHHdPtFYk — Ahinda (@PatrickAhinda) February 26, 2020

The then-mystery illness, Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan last December, not long before the lead up to the Lunar New Year when China undertakes the world’s largest mass migration. Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei province and is a major travel hub connecting some of the nation’s biggest cities. With a population of 11 million, Wuhan city is larger than London or New York, reports suggest. Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announced a surge of 15,152 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,994 after authorities changed their diagnostic criteria on February 12. The local government has converted a stadium, convention centres and schools into temporary hospitals to now have more than 40 designated clinics for critically or seriously ill patients. The World Health Organization confirmed the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has so far claimed 2,700 lives and 80,000 people are affected globally.