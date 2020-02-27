27th February 2020
Fury as 239 Chinese arrive in Nairobi

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 8 hours ago

This photo of a masked taxi driver carrying Chinese is trending in Kenya | Credit | Twitter

The landing in Kenya of a plane carrying over 200 Chinese nationals from the coronavirus-hit country has angered members of the public.

The 239 passengers, who arrived in Nairobi aboard a China Southern flight on Wednesday, were reportedly cleared of coronavirus and advised to self-quarantine.

“All 239 passengers were screened onboard, cleared and advised to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

A video of airplane landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was shared on social media sparking outrage among some Kenyans, who questioned the government’s efforts in protecting its citizen from the deadly virus.

The then-mystery illness, Covid-19 was first reported in Wuhan last December, not long before the lead up to the Lunar New Year when China undertakes the world’s largest mass migration.

Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei province and is a major travel hub connecting some of the nation’s biggest cities. With a population of 11 million, Wuhan city is larger than London or New York, reports suggest.

Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announced a surge of 15,152 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,994 after authorities changed their diagnostic criteria on February 12.

The local government has converted a stadium, convention centres and schools into temporary hospitals to now have more than 40 designated clinics for critically or seriously ill patients.

The World Health Organization confirmed the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has so far claimed 2,700 lives and 80,000 people are affected globally.

Fury as 239 Chinese arrive in Nairobi

27th February 2020

