‘FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us’, says dissident MP

A member of parliament representing SPLM – IO at Transitional National Legislative Assembly says First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, has no powers to remove them from the august house.

On Thursday, Taban Deng Gai, threatened to dismiss some of his representatives in the transitional government for siding with his rival, Gathoth Gatkuoth.

This came after former Labour Minister , Mr Gatkuoth declared himself interim chairman of the IO in TGoNU, saying all the members had lost confidence in Taban.

But, Deng Alier who pays his allegiance to Mr Gathkouth said Taban Deng has no authority over them.

He told Eye Radio that it is the prerogative of President Kiir, not Taban’s. “I think this is the core of the President’s work.”

Mr Alier said Taban’s statement tantamount to intimidation.

“I think Taban is intimidating the members of the national parliament who chose to stay in the party with Commander General Gathoth Gatkuoth.”

He argued that: “President Kiir has the right to withdraw the powers, [if only] he is convinced of a case involving dishonesty or issues that undermine the constitutional order.”