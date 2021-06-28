Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar

The Office of the First Vice President has confirmed General Simon Gatwech Dual is no longer the SPLA-IO’s Chief of General Staff.

It maintained that General Gatwech is the duly appointed Advisor to the Presidency.

“General Gatwech Dual was relieved by the Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/SPLA-IO – effective – from June 22, 2021,” a statement from Dr. Riek Machar’s office read.

On Tuesday, President Salva Kiir appointed him as Peace Advisor on the SPLM-IO ticket.

But in an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, General Gatwech turned down the offer, describing the appointment as an attempt to lure him to come to Juba.

He argues that such positions do not exist in the revitalized peace deal.

Gatwech further said he won’t be coming to Juba to take up his new role unless the unified forces are graduated and deployed.

He further claimed that no one consulted him over the appointment.

But in response, SPLM-IO’s chairman, Dr. Riek Machar insisted the appointment was made with the “full knowledge and consent” of General Simon Gatwech.

His office also revealed that Gatwech was served with a letter detailing his travel arrangements from Khartoum to Juba.

In a statement issued, Sunday, the acting press secretary in the Office of the First Vice President stated that General Gatwech ceased being a high-ranking military officer since last week.

Puok Both said: “I would like to confirm that…based on the circular made by Dr. Riek Machar to all units of the SPLA-IO. Dr. Machar has also thanked General Gatwech for the work that he has done as the SPLA-IO Chief of Staff, and wish him success and prosperity as Presidential Advisor for Peace in South Sudan.”

The Office of the First Vice President also stated that the appointment of Gatwech as Advisor is in line with Article 1.11.4 of the revitalized peace agreement.

The agreement says “if more than two Advisers to the President are appointed, their selection shall be in consultation with the Parties.”

The Presidency had suggested increasing the number of Presidential Advisors to four.

