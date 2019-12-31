Police bans shootings, fireworks to user in New Year

Police in Juba has issued an order banning random shootings and fireworks to usher in the the New Year.

Every year, some members of the organized forces and civilians in Juba and other parts of the country usher in the new year by shooting guns into the air to express excitement for reaching a new year.

According to police, such shootings often result to the death of people hit by stray bullets.

Speaking on New Year’s Eve, the police commissioner in Jubek state, Lt. General, John Joul Bol says all the organized forces and civilians should not fire bullets or explosives devices during the New Year celebration.

Gen. Joul says the police and other organized forces will be deployed in churches and other public places to protect celebrants in the night.

“We in the police department in Jubek state together with national police, we have issued directives strictly to stop all those who fire bullets or shot guns during the New Year celebration,” Maj. Gen Juol said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We have issued directives to citizens not to shot in the air in Juba city, and also prevent explosive fireworks used by children.”

He said the police will secure all roads, churches, and all public places to prevent violent incidents while welcoming 2020.

Meanwhile the state governments of Amadi and Gbudue have also warned their citizens against shooting randomly into the air to usher in 2020.

“The people who have weapons are soldiers, they are much disciplined so I don’t think they will shoot and the arrangement here is that we need a peaceful celebration,”Joseph Ngere Paciko, the Governor of Amadi State, told Eye Radi0

“Shooting does not add anything on the New Year, it is just making disturbances. We have instructed and directed them (organized forces and civilians) that there should be no single shooting.”

For his part, Major General James Monday Enoka, the police commissioner in Gbudue State warned those who would shoot into the air of punishments.

“ Shooting is strictly prohibited in all the counties, so if there is any type of shooting, we will search the place and we will have to apprehend the person and the person will have to face the full force of the law, and the gun will automatically be confiscated,”warned Enoka.