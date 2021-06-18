18th June 2021
'Gelweng' youth handover suspected child molesters to police

Author: Okot Emmanuel

Armed youth in a cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State | File photo

Two suspected child abductors and molesters have been arrested in Lakes state.

The men aged between 25 and 30 are accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl in Rumbek East County.

They allegedly sexually abused the teenager in Paloch area last week.

“The two suspected criminals abducted a 13-year-old and later on they raped the girl, then freed her,” said Captain Elijah Mabor, Lakes state police spokesperson.

Police now say the suspects were seized and handed over to them in Rumbek East by armed youth commonly known as “Gelweng” or “cattle protectors.”

“The criminals were identified by the people in the area and the police. So the armed youth pursued them until they were arrested,” Captain Mabor confirmed.

The suspected criminals have been identified as Malong Majur Mador and Manyang Mabuor Mathiang.

Police say the suspects are currently under investigation.

18th June 2021

