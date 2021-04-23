Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala

The government of Central Equatoria State has expressed condolences to the family of late General Abraham Wani who died in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

He succumbed to injuries on Thursday following an attack by unidentified men on April 20.

According to a statement by South Sudan National Movement for Change, Gen. Abraham was ambushed and beaten in the early hours of Tuesday at his home.

He was the Chief of Staff of the group, which is part of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance.

Central Equatoria State Minister of Information and Communication—Paulino Lukudu describes the late general as a veteran politician who contributed generously to the independence of South Sudan.

“Our sincere condolences to the family of Abraham Wani, the community of the Pojulu and the people of Central Equatoria State in particular and South Sudan at large because we know Wani as a veteran politician and a liberator who participated vividly in fighting for freedom of this country and towards the independence of the nation,” Mr. Lukudu said.

“We know that he served the people of the Republic of South Sudan and he served the people of the Defunct Yei River State as a Deputy Governor.”

“As a government, we commend his contributions,” Mr. Lukudu added.

Gen. Abraham Wani was a key figure during the second liberation struggle that culminated in the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

He then became an adviser to the governor of Central Equatoria State during Clement Wani Konga’s tenure.

In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Governor for Yei River State following the creation of the 32 states.

However, in August 2016, Gen. Abraham defected to the main opposition faction, the SPLM-IO led by Dr. Riek Machar accusing the government of gross human rights violations in areas around Central Equatoria State.

He later abandoned SPLM-IO and joined the South Sudan National Movement for Change of Joseph Bakasoro Bokosoro who is now the national Minister of Labor.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Army suspends demining over security concerns Previous Post