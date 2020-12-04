Gen Francis denies threatening to kill for piece of land

The military general accused of threatening a Juba family with death over land dispute has denied the accusation.

Bridger Gen. Francis Orago says if he wanted to kill, he could not have opened a court case against Santina Sunday Tartisio.

In exclusive interview, Gen. Orago told Eye Radio that the piece of land at Game was allocated to him through official process by the Juba City Council in 2018.

However, the Tartisios have been living on the plot since 1994.

According to a copy of the court verdict on case number 2833, dated November 2, 2020 – complainant Francis Orago wins against Santina Sunday Tartisio.

First grade Judge Achok Chan Reec Madut of Juba County Court ruled out and stated that the accused, Santina Sunday have to pay fine of 1000 SSP or serve 14-day jail term.

The area chief, Rose Aya, earlier said: “The general swore that he would kill someone because of the plot. And if he does not kill somebody, he won’t be happy.”

“I heard that I went to that place at night and threatened them with death. This is not true and not logical even,” Bridger Gen. Francis Orago, who turned down Eye Radio’s request to take a picture of him.

Right groups say land-grabbing remains a security threat committed by senior army and national security generals in South Sudan.

A 2019 report by Amnesty International suggested that justice system in South Sudan has been crippled by a lack of independence.

It revealed that prosecutors only follow the directives of the executive, and in the absence of such directives, do not investigate serious crimes.

