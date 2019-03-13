General Malong wants direct negotiations with gov’t

The leader of the South Sudan United Front – Paul Malong Awan – has accepted to join the peace process, but only through direct negotiations with the current government.

This came out in a meeting held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, yesterday between his delegation and the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan – Ambassador Ismail Wais.

In December last year, the IGAD Council of Ministers directed Ambassador Wais to reach out to groups that are not signatories to the new peace agreement.

These include groups led by General Paul Malong and General Thomas Cirilo.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Malong declared the engagement of his group to the peace process through negotiations with the government of South Sudan.

“Following the discussions, the SSUF/A delegation led by Gen. Paul Malong Awan expresses its willingness and readiness to engage in the peace process through negotiations with the Government of South Sudan to be facilitated by the IGAD Special Envoy,” read the statement signed by Malong and Amb. Waise.

However, the IGAD has made it clear that there shall never be renegotiation or reopening of the R-ARCSS.