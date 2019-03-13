14th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   General Malong wants direct negotiations with gov’t

General Malong wants direct negotiations with gov’t

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

SSUF/A delegation meeting with IGAD Special Envoy in Addis Ababa in March, 2019

The leader of the South Sudan United Front – Paul Malong Awan – has accepted to join the peace process, but only through direct negotiations with the current government.

This came out in a meeting held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, yesterday between his delegation and the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan – Ambassador Ismail Wais.

In December last year, the IGAD Council of Ministers directed Ambassador Wais to reach out to groups that are not signatories to the new peace agreement.

These include groups led by General Paul Malong and General Thomas Cirilo.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Malong declared the engagement of his group to the peace process through negotiations with the government of South Sudan.

“Following the discussions, the SSUF/A delegation led by Gen. Paul Malong Awan expresses its willingness and readiness to engage in the peace process through negotiations with the Government of South Sudan to be facilitated by the IGAD Special Envoy,” read the statement signed by Malong and Amb. Waise.

However, the IGAD has made it clear that there shall never be renegotiation or reopening of the R-ARCSS.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 2 weeks ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 2

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 2 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 3 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudanese warlords could face justice around the world, says UN human rights experts

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir returns to Juba after ‘tedious’ peace tour

Published 7 hours ago

General Malong wants direct negotiations with gov’t

Published 7 hours ago

12-year old raped by stepfather in Nzara

Published 7 hours ago

85% of police officers can’t read or write -Senior Police Admin

Published 8 hours ago

Amadi & Jubek to coordinate removal of illegal checkpoints

Published 10 hours ago

14th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.