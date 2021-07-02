2nd July 2021
Girls outperform boys in just released PLE results

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

All the best performers are from private schools dominated by those in Central Equatoria State/Michael Daniel/Eye Radio.

The National Examinations Council has announced last year’s primary leaving examination results, with girls performing better than boys.

General performance has improved by about 13 percent compared to 2019 and performance rate has increased from 87.7 percent to 89.9 percent.

The Deputy Minister of General Education, Martin Toko Moi, who announced the results in Juba said among the top ten students, seven are girls.

“Examinations for the first time did not leak and there were no cases of cheating. Our girls performed better than boys,” Mr. Tako said.

“The first ten students, most of them are girls,” he added.

The best-performing state is Unity followed by Jonglei and Warrap.

Abyei Administrative Area and Upper Nile state came last.

The best candidate is Naomi Nyel Deng OF Saint Andrew Primary School in Jonglei State with 457 points.

She is followed by Martha Thomas Moses Abdala of JCC Hai Negil, who got 456 points.

Emmanuel John Wani Augustino, also from JCC, is third with 456 points.

Up to 64,138 pupils sat the examinations—35,908 of them boys and 28,236 girls.

