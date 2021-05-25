25th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Samuel Wassara, 99, started teaching in 1950, a year after completing his primary school in Yambio | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

A 99-year-old retired teacher in Western Equatoria State has appealed to the government to pay his retirement benefits. 

Samuel Wassara started teaching in 1950, a year after completing his primary school in Yambio.

In 2013, Wassara, like many other civil servants in the country, received his retirement notification from the Ministry of Labor and Public Service in the state.

“But they have not done anything since then,” he told Eye Radio.

But he says he has not received his benefits since then.

The father of 35 children told Eye Radio that his retirement benefits would help improve his living conditions, and care for his 75 grandchildren and 78 grand-grand-children.

“We are still expecting the concerned authorities to look into our case – give us our pension,” Wassara added.

Since July 2011, thousands of South Sudanese pensioners have not received their retirement benefits, as their money was stacked in Sudanese banks.

The retired civil servants were laid off by the Sudanese government after independence in 2011.

Talks between South Sudan and Sudan over the wiring of the retirement benefits from Khartoum have not yielded fruits for years.

The South Sudan Pension Fund, established by an Act in 2012 is to collect, manage, and pay pensions.

The Fund launched its first payment of pensioners in 2019.

According to the labor ministry, 235 pensioners who had worked in the Sudan received their benefits.

But many others, like the 99-year-old retired teacher, are yet to be paid.

A pension is a fund into which a sum of money is added during an employee’s employment years, and from which payments are drawn to support the person’s retirement from work in the form of periodic payments.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 1

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 2

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case 3

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections 4

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published Friday, May 21, 2021

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen 5

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Published Sunday, May 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t

Published 1 min ago

Three civilians killed in Warguet, near Sudanese border

Published 4 hours ago

UN wants killers of Dr. Edward held accountable

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir forms committee to initiate dialogue over Abyei status

Published 17 hours ago

S.Sudan to return 72, 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Published 21 hours ago

Armyworms eat up crops in Yambio

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.