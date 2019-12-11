Gola Boyoi wins Youth Union presidency

An SPLM candidate has been elected to led the National Youth Union in an election held today in Juba.

The election ended a three-day National Youth Convention attended by delegates from the 32 states and Abyei Administrative area.

Gola Boyoi Gola won the seat with 136 votes, beating the other candidates.

Seven candidates had contested for presidency of the youth union.

They include, Deng Daniel Panchol who got 15 votes, Deng Gai Gatluak five votes, John Sebit Madit one vote, Mutwakil Awow Mamur one vote, and Den Kuel who did not obtain any vote.

The only female candidate, Paromi Mark Nyibong also got no vote.

Prior to the election, some youth from the Equatoria region had threatened to withdraw or boycott the electoral process on the pretext of the age limit.

Before the election on Wednesday, some of the candidates had reportedly withdrawn their candidature citing alleged threats by reported security agents.

Mr. Gola will serve the youth union for the next five years.