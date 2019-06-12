You are here: Home | National News | News | Government and Opposition forces occupying civilian buildings-CTSAMVM
The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism says both government and opposition forces are still occupying civilian buildings.
CTSAM-VM says the SSPDF is occupying 52 civilian buildings while the SPLA-IO is occupying two in the country.
The permanent ceasefire states that all forces must vacate civilian buildings that they have occupied, including schools, hospitals and homes.
According to the ceasefire monitoring body, most of these illegally occupied buildings are in the Upper Nile and Equatoria.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the chairman of CTSAM-VM – Maj. Gen. Desta Abiche – urged the parties to treat this task as a matter of urgency and vacate civilian facilities immediately.
