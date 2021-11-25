Governor Budhok urges gov’t to expedite graduation of unified forces

The governor of Upper Nile has appealed to peace parties to expedite the graduation of unified forces to restore security in some states.



Malakal is one of the towns that was greatly affected by the 2013 conflict – forcing the majority of its population to seek refuge in protection of civilian’s site.

Since then, the displaced persons have been residing in the Malakal POC as some armed civilians are still roaming the state capital.

Ayang says for the IDPs to return to their homes, there is a need to restore law and order in the area.

He called for security stabilization in Malakal to allow over 20,000 IDPs to return to their respective homes.

Governor Budhok appealed to the peace party leaders to expedite the graduation and deployment of the unified forces to restore security in the state.

“We appeal to the leadership if there’s possibilities. Let’s agree and graduate the forces because the graduations of the forces will lead to full stability in some of the states,” Budhok Ayang said at the Governors’ Forum.

“We are also seeing the continuation of the citizens in the UN Protection of civilians is one of the challenges facing us, because we need our people to get from PoCs and return to their normal life in the town.”

