7th March 2022
Governor Cleto urges residents to desist from cutting of trees

Published: 1 min ago

Sarah Cleto, the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state - credit | Office of the President Press Unit

The governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal has called on residents in the state to desist from cutting of trees without planting more in the state.

Sarah Cleto advised that whoever cuts a tree, should replace that by planting another, citing the impacts of climate change.

Governor Cleto says this will help protect the environment and prevent climate change in the long run..

“In our state, I know there are some activities that happen within the state, like cutting the trees and not planting trees and this one has an impact on climate in the future,” Governor Cleto said.

“What I’m doing is to keep raising awareness to people, we should not be cutting all the trees and if you cut a tree, you plant another tree somewhere. People need to clear the forest or bushes for their homes, but also not to cut trees anyhow.

“In areas like Jur River, people have been cutting even the Lulu trees and they are really treasures of the state and by cutting them we are also losing resources and this will also impact the climate.”

Trees can be windbreakers and prevent strong winds from destroying houses and properties.

Climate change is considered a long-term change in the average weather patterns.

In South Sudan, experts say the impact of climate change is being witnessed by the extreme heat, drought and insect outbreaks.

Major parts of the country witnessed serious flash floods in 2020 after months of drought.

In June last year, President Salva Kiir also urged members of the public to fight against environmental degradation.

He said the environment and the waters across the country have been polluted by unregulated human activities, notably the uncontrollably charcoal burning – partly contributing to climate change.

Kiir admitted that the cutting of forest reserves is also a major problem causing adverse environmental degradation in South Sudan.

