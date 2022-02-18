Governor Futuyo describes his cabinet as “politicians of the stomach”

Alfred Futuyo was appointed by President Kiir in June, 2020 as the state governor.

Nine months later, Kiir reconstituted the state cabinet by appointing 62 representatives of various parties to the revitalized peace agreement – among them 13 are females.

According to Futuyo, since the cabinet was reconstituted, the executive has not conducted even a single meeting.

Instead, he said, since its formation, he has been faced with opposition from some ministers he did not name.

Futuyo said, whenever there is the regular Friday meeting, some ministers do not show up.

Others, he said, disrespect him and travel out of the state without notifying or asking permission from him.

This, he says, has affected the work of the entire government and the delivery of services to the citizens.

Governor Futuyo spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview in Yambio.

“I was appointed as governor and spent nine months without a government and did some work. But when the ministers were appointed, work stopped. Cabinet members think only for their stomachs without providing services,” Governor Futuyo told Eye Radio.

“There is no way for us to do something in the cabinet, and the cabinet could not make a decision, because some ministers say I want to travel to Juba, or I want to go somewhere.

“These are the people who just want to travel and don’t think about doing anything. All these things we were doing have stopped. Now, the parliament building has stopped, there are no issues being discussed in the cabinet, people just want to eat.

“I, as governor, gave a little something to development, so that our state may not be ashamed.”

Governor Futuyo says sanity will only return once credible elections are conducted where citizens will elect their own leaders.

“As you know, Kiir appointed the governor, the same Kiir also appointed deputy governor and Kiir also appointed ministers, so this make people not to respect me,” Futuyo said.

“There is no seniority and anyone is doing things in their own way, because they say Kiir is the one who appointed me and appointed you, so we are pushing this government like a wheelbarrow.

“If someone did something and asked him because I am the governor, why have you done this? This always brings a lot of issues online and social media.”

Last year, misunderstanding emerged between Governor Futuyo and his deputy Kennedy Ganiko over affairs of the state.

It’s not clear whether the two have resolved their differences.

Last month, the state Minister of Education accused governor Futuyo of overstepping his mandate when he distributed 100 million pounds of education grant to the ten counties.

Grace Apollo Musa said Futuyo acted unilaterally and did not involve her ministry.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, decision-making in the government shall be in a spirit of collegial collaboration.

It also requires the state governments to consult and cooperate in the interest of peace and stability.