1st March 2022
Governor Rin's son says fire consumes everything in father's bedroom

Lakes State Governor Gen. Rin Tueny's house in Juba caught fire and burned to ash in the Thongpiny suburb in Juba

The son of Lakes state governor has questioned circumstances under which his father’s house partially got burnt in a fire outbreak at Juba’s Juba Nabari area at the weekend.

According to Deng Rin, the incident occurred on Saturday morning –four days after his dad, General Riny Tueny travelled to Nairobi for a visit.

Deng said a family member spotted smoke coming out from the window of their father’s room.

At the time, the fire had already consumed the entire room.

Deng said some neighbors immediately intervened and quenched the fire before spreading to the rest of the building.

He said every valuable of his father in the room including documents and clothing got burnt.

Deng Riiny described to Eye Radio what happened.

“All that I know is that it is dad’s room where nothing was saved, no shoes, no bags, no documents, and no clothes, everything is gone. Whatever in that room is zero. what is unique is why only that happened in my father’s room,” Deng said.

