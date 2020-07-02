2nd July 2020
Governors warned of dismissal over continued violence in states

Governors warned of dismissal over continued violence in states

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

The newly-appointed governors take oath of office at the presidential palace in Juba on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | Credit | Presidential Unit

The Presidential Press Secretary says any governor who fails to end the circle of violence in their respective states will be dismissed.

Several states have been rocked by ethnic and inter-communal violence, notably Jonglei, Lakes and Warrap.

Local officials blame the conflicts on cattle raids, revenge attacks, and land disputes.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir appointed eight governors and three Chief Administrators, after numerous calls to do so after their absence had left a vacuum which led to escalation of the conflicts.

The new officials will work with the current secretaries-general in the states to restore peace, stability and deliver services to their areas.

Ateny Wek said the President will not tolerate failure by the new governors.

“Should any leader at the local level make a mistake, the parties will consult if the governor is a member of a given party in the agreement, and then the head of that party will liaise with the president to ensure that they make a replacement as quickly as possible,” he told Eye Radio he said.

He stated the governors will be required to follow through with their assignments as per the constitution and the revitalized peace agreement.

Dismissal of a governor will be taken within the Presidency and in consultation with leaders of the parties to the agreement, he stressed.

“For those who are fortunate to be with the SPLM, the president has the prerogative to replace them even tomorrow,” he added.

But members of the public have often accused state officials of reportedly fueling inter-communal violence and not uniting people across the boundaries.

In addition, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan recently said some political leaders have been supplying weapons to cattle herders to commit crimes.

