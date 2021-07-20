20th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Gov’t and NAS to resume peace negotiations

Gov’t and NAS to resume peace negotiations

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 26 mins ago

File: Government representative, Dr. Barnaba Marial and NAS' General Thomas Cirillo Swaka at Saint Egidio headquarters in Rome in 2020. | Credit |AFP or licensors)

Talks between the unity government and holdout group, the National Salvation Front is expected to begin soon.

The mediators of the Rome peace talks have reportedly informed the government that the group led by General Thomas Cirilo will return to the negotiations.

“We are prepared to bring the rest of the holdout groups into the peace process inside the country,” Dr. Barnaba Marial, government chief negotiation affirmed.

Gen. Cirilo pulled out of the Saint’Egidio mediated talks in November last year, although he was part of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance.

NAS had accused government forces of attacking their hideouts in Central Equatoria, saying the government is violating the ceasefire agreement signed in 2017.

It also accused the government of targeting its leaders in the neighboring Ugandan following the killing of General Abraham Wani by assailants in Kampala.

However, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin disclosed that plans are ongoing to recall NAS to the peace talks.

“General Thomas Cirilo has also some other parties with him, and I’m glad to say that there are indications from Saint E’gidio that maybe our next meeting will be with Thomas Cirilo.”

Over the weekend, a section of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance led by Paul Malong and Pagan Amum agreed to present a list of nominees to the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM.

General Paul Malong signed for the South Sudan United Front, while Pagan Amum signed for the Real-SPLM.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 1

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

Juba braces for power shutdown 2

Juba braces for power shutdown

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 3

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 4

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum 5

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t and NAS to resume peace negotiations

Published 26 mins ago

Islamic Council to share Eid gifts with inmates

Published 2 hours ago

Egyptian companies urged to build factories in S. Sudan

Published 19 hours ago

Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice

Published 20 hours ago

UN urges governments to release prisoners of conscience

Published 20 hours ago

Police arrest 12 suspects in Thongpiny shooting that wounded 2

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.