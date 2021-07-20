Gov’t and NAS to resume peace negotiations

Talks between the unity government and holdout group, the National Salvation Front is expected to begin soon.

The mediators of the Rome peace talks have reportedly informed the government that the group led by General Thomas Cirilo will return to the negotiations.

“We are prepared to bring the rest of the holdout groups into the peace process inside the country,” Dr. Barnaba Marial, government chief negotiation affirmed.

Gen. Cirilo pulled out of the Saint’Egidio mediated talks in November last year, although he was part of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance.

NAS had accused government forces of attacking their hideouts in Central Equatoria, saying the government is violating the ceasefire agreement signed in 2017.

It also accused the government of targeting its leaders in the neighboring Ugandan following the killing of General Abraham Wani by assailants in Kampala.

However, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin disclosed that plans are ongoing to recall NAS to the peace talks.

“General Thomas Cirilo has also some other parties with him, and I’m glad to say that there are indications from Saint E’gidio that maybe our next meeting will be with Thomas Cirilo.”

Over the weekend, a section of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance led by Paul Malong and Pagan Amum agreed to present a list of nominees to the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM.

General Paul Malong signed for the South Sudan United Front, while Pagan Amum signed for the Real-SPLM.

