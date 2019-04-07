Govt approves additional crude oil for infrastructure dev’t

The government has increased the crude oil for infrastructure development construction to 30,000 barrels per day.

That is according to the minister of information, Michael Makuei Lueth.

The additional 20,000 barrels is an increment on the 10,000 the government earlier approved for Chinese companies to build roads linking the national capital with rest of the states.

The increment was requested by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Friday.

This comes more than two weeks after the government and Chinese signed an agreement for the construction and upgrading of major national and interstate highways.

These include a 392-kilometer road from Juba to Rumbek, upgrading roads linking states of Bahr el Ghazal region to Equatoria and Upper Nile, and from Juba to Nadapal on the Kenyan border.

“The cabinet approved additional 20,000 drums to make it 30,000 drums per day to be ‘deposited’ in an account in China,’ Makeui said.

Mr. Makuei said actual work for the road construction is set to begin mid this month.