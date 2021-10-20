Govt commences construction of dyke to checkmate flood in Jonglei

The dyke construction that commenced on Tuesday from Malual-chaat to the Northern town of Bor will be undertaken by The African Resource Corporation or ARC.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei stated that the construction of the dyke which started in Bor will cover the whole of Jonglei state.

“Today [Tuesday] we have launch the construction of the dyke, it is starting from here at Malual Chat and it will go a long way covering almost the whole of Jongolei, this is the beginning,” Makuei told the media at the launch of the dyke construction at Malual Chat on Tuesday.

“It will continue along the Nile so that we can protect our people from the Nile, congratulation to the people of Jonglei, especially at present the people of Bor town.”

“As you have seen here in Malual Chat the military garrison has been taken over by flood and it is now secured,” he concluded.

For his part, Jonglei State governor Denay Chagor said most part of Jonglei state has been submerged by the flood.

“Jongolei is the biggest state in the country, much of it is now under water, five counties that are under water now. From Twic East to Duk to Fangak to Piji and to Ayod, all of that is in water now,” Denay Chagor said.

“We thanks the leadership of ARC for having trust on our government and most importantly president Salva Kiir for allowing this wonderful project to help the people of Jongolei but all of this is not enough,

The governor appealed to well-wishers to assist people displaced by the flood in the state.

“People right now are living in water and their hope is that something can be done by the Government of South Sudan and Jonglei State government and the people of Jonglei State.”

River dykes are artificial slopes or walls erected to regulate water levels to reduce the risk of flooding by getting water away from an area facing the risk of flooding as quickly as possible.

The overall goal is to prevent a build-up of water that could wreak havoc on the environment.

Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said over 630,000 people have been affected by floods in 27 counties across South Sudan.

The agency stated that Jonglei and Unity were the most affected states accounting for 58 percent of people affected by floods in the country.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF says more than 200 schools are submerged in flood waters in Jonglei State.