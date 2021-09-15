Govt declares nationwide flooding a national disaster

The governance cluster chaired by the first vice president Dr. Riek Machar has declared the flood across the country as a national emergency.



According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA, an estimated 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states since May – with Jonglei and Unity the most affected.

This came after it destroyed homes and agricultural fields – forcing families and their livestock to higher grounds.

In response, the cluster resolved to form a ministerial committee to address the flood situation.

Garang Tong Aken, the Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs stated in a statement on Tuesday that the cluster discussed the issue of flooding.

“The cluster discussed the issues of flooding and declared it as a national emergency today,” The Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs said.

“The cluster also documented the responsive committee being formed of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affair, Ministry Defense, Ministry Water and Irrigation, Ministry Health, Ministry Information and Ministry of Gender. This ministry will form a committee to address the issues of the flood.”

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to IGAD Climate Prediction, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in northern and central parts of South Sudan till mid of September.