19th February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | News   |   Gov’t denies Kiir is Coronavirus positive

Gov’t denies Kiir is Coronavirus positive

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and his staff get a thermal screening before entering his office at State House in January 2021 | Credit | Office of the President

The government spokesperson has dismissed media reports, suggesting that President Salva Kiir has contracted coronavirus.

This comes after more than 20 employees at the State House, J1, declared that they have tested positive for the virus.

Early this week, a Ugandan television, NBS, claimed that President Kiir tested positive for coronavirus.

The Press Secretary in his office, Ateny Wek Ateny, and other junior staff members also went on self-quarantine.

The public has since then speculating over the health of the President –amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“President Salva is not positive, but some staff of the office of the president are the ones who are positive,” he told Eye Radio.

South Sudan is under a lockdown to control the spread of the virus.

But health officials have raised concerns over lack of seriousness in observing social distancing rule, wearing masks and sanitizing.

The cases have continued to increase drastically. This week alone, close to 10 people died.

More than 80 people have so far succumbed to the virus, with the majority being in Juba.

People are advised to report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Passenger falls and dies at JIA 1

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published 8 hours ago

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’ 2

Army may use force to disarm ‘gelweng’

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty 3

S Sudan urged to ratify Nile Basin Treaty

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing 4

Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19 5

S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

Published Monday, February 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan basketball team losses to Rwanda in final group game

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t denies Kiir is Coronavirus positive

Published 8 hours ago

Passenger falls and dies at JIA

Published 8 hours ago

Nearly 200 test positive for the dreaded virus

Published 13 hours ago

Five drug smugglers to be charged

Published 22 hours ago

First women’s football league kicks off this Saturday

Published Thursday, February 18, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.