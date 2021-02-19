Gov’t denies Kiir is Coronavirus positive

The government spokesperson has dismissed media reports, suggesting that President Salva Kiir has contracted coronavirus.

This comes after more than 20 employees at the State House, J1, declared that they have tested positive for the virus.

Early this week, a Ugandan television, NBS, claimed that President Kiir tested positive for coronavirus.

The Press Secretary in his office, Ateny Wek Ateny, and other junior staff members also went on self-quarantine.

The public has since then speculating over the health of the President –amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“President Salva is not positive, but some staff of the office of the president are the ones who are positive,” he told Eye Radio.

South Sudan is under a lockdown to control the spread of the virus.

But health officials have raised concerns over lack of seriousness in observing social distancing rule, wearing masks and sanitizing.

The cases have continued to increase drastically. This week alone, close to 10 people died.

More than 80 people have so far succumbed to the virus, with the majority being in Juba.

People are advised to report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

