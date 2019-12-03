4th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Obaj Okuj | Published: 20 hours ago

University students block the main road in Bor in protest against salary delays, Wed, Nov 27, 2019 | Credit | Ayom Ruei

Public university lecturers have started receiving salaries with the new structure, a lecturer has confirmed.

Last week, Rumbek and Dr. John Garang Memorial universities suspended examinations over unpaid salary arrears.

In response, the students barricaded the road leading to the town, and marched to the office of the Governor of Jonglei State demanding for a solution.

A lecturer at the University of Rumbek says they have received the first payment of the new salary structure and the varsity has resumed normal operations.

Deng Meen says the government should clear the remaining four-month arrears to avoid another strike.

“The Ministry of Finance has remitted one month’s salary into the university account and the university calls on the academic staff to release the timetable for the students to sit exams next week,” Deng told Eye Radio from Rumbek on Tuesday.

“The timetable is released on a condition that if the other months’ unpaid salaries are not cleared within the examination period, the strike may resume on 9 December.”

Last month, vice chancellors of the five public universities warned government institutions of industrial action over delay in implementation of the new salary structure.

According to the new structure approved by the Council of Ministers in July, a professor would be paid over 500,000 SSP and a technician would earn over 100,000 SSP per month.

This is a significant increase from the current structure where a professor earns an equivalent of $153 per month.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘Civilian’ Stephen Buay free to go home – Kiir’s office 1

‘Civilian’ Stephen Buay free to go home – Kiir’s office

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019

I’ll remain a humble and loyal citizen, Buay tells Kiir 2

I’ll remain a humble and loyal citizen, Buay tells Kiir

Published Thursday, November 28, 2019

Cairo bullying victim speaks out 3

Cairo bullying victim speaks out

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Demolition gunfire in Juba 4

Demolition gunfire in Juba

Published Monday, December 2, 2019

NPTC urged to feed starving cantoned soldiers 5

NPTC urged to feed starving cantoned soldiers

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNHCR condemns Bunj attack on aid workers

Published 19 hours ago

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers

Published 20 hours ago

Nepali peacekeepers head to W. Lakes to quell violence

Published 21 hours ago

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties

Published 1 day ago

Family demands justice for slain basketballer

Published 1 day ago

SSFFA boss eyes Cecafa vice presidency

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.